Pakistan, China agree to enhance tourism, culture cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have expressed commitment to advance cultural diplomacy, enhance tourism collaboration, and restore shared heritage sites between the two countries.

This resolve was expressed during a meeting between Minister for Culture, Tourism & Heritage, Huzaifa Rehman and Chinese Minister of Culture & Tourism, Gao Zheng, in Beijing on Sunday.

During the meeting, Minister appreciated President Xi Jinping and the Chinese government for their unwavering support and close cooperation with Pakistan, particularly on cultural and tourism fronts.

The two sides agreed to launch joint projects for the restoration, preservation, and digital documentation of historical landmarks in both countries.

It was also decided in the meeting to strengthening Museum development partnerships, organizing a series of cultural delegations and implementing training programs in museology.