Pakistan, China maintained ‘exemplary cooperation’ during pandemic: Foreign secy

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Thursday said Pakistan and China maintained exemplary cooperation during COVID-19 situation and stressed that all countries should uphold multilateralism to fight the pandemic.

Representing Pakistan at the six-country Vice Foreign Ministers’ Video Conference from Islamabad, he underscored that the global community needed solidarity and cooperation to fight the pandemic.

Hosted by Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao, the video conference was attended by Vice-Foreign Ministers and Foreign Secretaries from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood appreciated China’s initiative to set-up this forum and said today’s conference was taking place at a time when the region was battling against the pandemic.

Despite challenges posed by COVID-19, he said, Pakistan and China carried forward the momentum of development and construction of CPEC. He lauded China’s remarkable achievement in eradicating extreme poverty.

The foreign secretary stressed the need to ensure equitable and affordable supply of vaccine for the developing countries. He emphasized that notions of stigmatization and insinuations on the origin of virus must be dispelled.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to deepen cooperation through this platform with the regional countries, in pursuance of common developmental goals.

He also briefed the participants about the third wave of COVID-19 in Pakistan and highlighted the measures taken by the Government of Pakistan to save lives, secure livelihoods and stimulate the

economy.