Pakistan, China most reliable neighbours, iron brothers: Solangi

F.P. Report

MALE: Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi said on Saturday that China and Pakistan were each other’s most reliable good neighbors, good friends, and ‘iron brothers’.

This he said during his sidelines meetings with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Chinese State Councillor Miss Shen Yiqin here on the occasion of the banquet given by the President of the Maldives, Muhammad Muizhu. He said that Pakistan and China’s friendship had been time-tested and steadfast at every opportunity.

Important issues related to mutual interests were also discussed in the meetings. Reiteration of commitment to promote bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest between the two countries was also done in the meetings.

Maldives President Muizzu, Solangi discuss expansion of cooperation in various fields: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Saturday met with the newly-elected President of Maldives Muhammad Muizzu.

In the meeting, important issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations, economic cooperation and appointment of Ambassador of Maldives to Pakistan were discussed. On behalf of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the Government of Pakistan and the people of Pakistan, the information minister congratulated Muhammed Muizzu on his election as President and expressed his best wishes for him.

During the meeting, both the leaders reiterated commitment to work together to promote regional cooperation. They also expressed commitment to further strengthen mutual relations between the two countries The caretaker federal minister of information extended invitation to President Muizzu to visit Pakistan which he accepted.

The President of Maldives thanked Murtaza Solangi for representing the Government of Pakistan at his swing in ceremony. President Muizzu said that Maldives would soon appoint its ambassador to Pakistan. He said that his country was desirous of further strengthening diplomatic relations with Pakistan.

Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi said that Pakistan valued its relationship with Maldives. The two countries are linked by an unbreakable brotherly bond of devotion, he added. He said that bilateral diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Maldives would further be strengthened in future.

As a member country of SAARC, he said Pakistan was committed to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Maldives in all fields. Foreign Minister of Maldives, senior officials of Maldives and High Commissioner of Pakistan Mohammad Fayyaz Gilani and senior officers were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi congratulated Maldives Minister for Islamic Affairs Dr. Muhammad Shaheem Ali Saeed and offered best wishes for assuming the new role.

Engaging in a thorough dialogue during a meeting on Saturday, the two leaders discussed fostering unity within the Ummah and addressing shared challenges. Solangi highlighted the resilient connection between Pakistan and Maldives, underlining that their strong ties stem from common religious beliefs and shared interests.

Murtaza Solangi affirmed Pakistan’s dedication to being a peace-loving nation, emphasizing its ongoing commitment to actively contribute to the promotion of peace and prosperity in the region. Dr. Muhammad Shaheem Ali Saeed expressed the desire of Maldives to enhance collaboration with Pakistan across diverse domains. (APP)