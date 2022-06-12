Pakistan, China reaffirm strategic partnership in apex meeting

RAWALPINDI (NNI): A high-level Pakistani military delegation led by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited to hold wide-ranging discussions with Chinese military and government leaders, reaffirming their strategic partnership.

According to a military statement issued by the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), on Sunday, a senior level tri service military delegation of Pakistan visited Peoples Republic of China from 9 to 12 June 2022.

The delegation held wide-ranging discussions with senior officials of the Chinese military and other government departments.

An apex meeting was held on 12 June wherein Pakistani side was headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while Chinese side was led by General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China.

Both sides discussed their perspectives on international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries.

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest, the ISPR statement said.

Both sides also vowed to enhance their training, technology and counterterrorism cooperation at tri service level.

