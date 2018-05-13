Pakistan, China time-tested friends Jhagra

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the Pakistan and China are time tested friends who always supported each other and we weigh it on the basis of sincerity, commitment and trust and also feel proud over it.

He expressed these views while addressing as the chief guest at the performance of the visiting China Opera Theatre Troupe in Peshawar on Sunday which was hosted by the Malik Saad Shaheed Memorial Sports Trust; a volunteer body named after a renowned police officer of the province.

Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Yao Jang, senior officials of the Chinese embassy and some of the provincial government officials as well as number prominent citizens of Peshawar were also present on the occasion.

The visiting Chinese cultural troupe received tremendous appreciation on their highly attractive performance from the audience.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra also appreciated the trust for hosting the event to mark the 67th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relationships between both the countries and thanked the Chinese friends for visiting the historic city of Peshawar in particular.

While referring to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, the Governor KP said it is the latest development of the long series of achievements of this exemplary friendship which on completion will take their relationships to new horizons.

