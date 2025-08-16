Pakistan, China to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse fields

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in industrial, agricultural, and mining sectors, as well as to enhance people-to-people contacts and cultural cooperation.

An understanding to this effect was reached during the Sixth Round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue held in Islamabad on Thursday, which was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Later, addressing a news conference along with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the Chinese Foreign Minister expressed firm support to enhance Pakistan’s economic resilience.

Wang Yi said that the current priority for China and Pakistan is high-quality development of an upgraded version of CPEC. He said we will build on our past achievements and referred to the development of more corridors.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said both countries will also jointly support the development and operations of Gwadar Port and promote the Karakoram Highway realignment project. He also welcomed the third-party participation in ML-1 project of Pakistan Railways.

Expressing sympathies over the deaths and destruction caused by recent floods in Pakistan, Wang Yi said his country will provide immediate emergency humanitarian assistance for the flood victims.

He said China highly commends Pakistan’s tireless efforts and immense sacrifices in combating terrorism. He expressed the confidence that Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations will secure ultimate victory. He said both the countries will also work to deepen their counter-terrorism and security cooperation.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said China and Pakistan will coordinate closely and meet challenges together given the situation in South Asia and the broader transformation in the world. He said China wants resolution of disputes through dialogue.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said the ironclad friendship between the two countries is growing from strength to strength. He said this all-weather strategic and cooperative partnership is unbreakable.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar described his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister as fruitful and substantive. He said the two sides exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations including CPEC, trade and investment and people-to-people cooperation.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the two sides also discussed preparations for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s forthcoming visit to China.

He said the Prime Minister will attend the SCO Council of Heads of State Summit and will meet the top Chinese leadership including the Chinese President and the Premier. He said Pakistan-China Business-to-Business Investment Conference will also be organized during the Prime Minister’s visit to China.

The Deputy Prime Minister mentioned that Pakistan and China will celebrate the 75th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations next year. He said we have agreed that the two countries will organize a series of events and programs to celebrate this auspicious occasion.

He expressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to continue to work with China to elevate this ironclad friendship with a new level of cooperation and collaboration.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Pakistan and China enjoy complete unanimity of views and consensus on all important matters. He expressed gratitude to China’s firm support to Pakistan for safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to China on all issues of its core concerns.

Ishaq Dar emphasized sincere and concerted efforts for settlement of all outstanding issues as per international law and established norms of inter-state relations.

He said the two sides have agreed to continue their close cooperation at the multilateral fora including at the UN Security Council.