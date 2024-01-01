Pakistan, China two iron brothers: PM

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, emphasizing the transformation of friendly relations between China and Pakistan into enhanced investment, economic and trade ties, said that the next phase of CPEC will mainly involve business to business arrangements particularly in industrial sector.

He expressed the views while addressing the representatives of international companies doing business in Pakistan including China here on Friday. Governor and Chief Minister of Sindh, Federal Ministers, prominent businessmen and senior officers were also present on this occasion.

The PM said “Pakistan and China are two iron brothers and now we have to convert these relations of brotherhood and friendship into enhanced investment, economic and trade relations particularly in the fields of agriculture, information technology, mines, minerals and infrastructure.”

Being an agrarian economy with over 60 % rural population Pakistan need to further strengthen and augment its agricultural produce, he said and informed that Pakistani agricultural exports increased by $ 3 billion in the last financial year while we have fixed a target of additional 7 b for the current fiscal year. Terming it as a quantum leap that required vigorous efforts along with adoption of modern technology and techniques and best practices, PM Shehbaz said that China could be our best partner in achieving this target of boosting agricultural exports and value addition in exports.

Referring to his recent visit of China the PM said that fascinated by wonderful technology and educational culture in Chinese educational institutions he decided to send 1000 Pakistani boys and girls for advance training in China in Agriculture. That program was almost finalized and now these students would go to China for refresher courses, he added.

Encouraging the Chinese businessmen to enter into business cooperation agreement with Pakistani counterparts the PM said that next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will mainly consist of business-to-business arrangements and joint ventures in industry particularly in textile, agriculture production and then export of these products to different countries. He added that Pakistan and China could devise a common mechanism for production and export of such products and it will be a win-win situation for both the countries.

He said that Pak-China friendship is not only higher than mountains but now it is touching skies as Pakistan has sent its own satellite into space with the assistance of China.

Shehbaz vows to extend utmost support to exporters: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the government was determined to extend utmost support to exporters and producers to facilitate them in serving the country with full capacity.

The Premier was addressing as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Food and Agriculture Expo-2024 (FoodAg24) here at the Expo Centre. On the occasion, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with others performed the digital inauguration of the event.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the last years export of rice and other Agri items was commendable and the ministers, administrative secretaries and all those who contributed in it deserve appreciation. But this is not enough, because Pakistan got huge potential and this is high time to serve together with our full capacity, he added.

The Prime Minister called for the need to value addition to our produce and said for that we have to take appropriate steps like adaptation of latest technologies and more research and development. He also called for the need of comprehensive planning and effective implementation of the policies to achieve targets.

He said that ever since coming into power, the present government, many steps have been taken for growth of agriculture sector and referred the project to solarise 28,000 tube wells in Balochistan to provide the farmers with cheap electricity. Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan will send 1,000 agricultural graduate to China to get higher education and training in agriculture and food sector. Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed confidence that “nothing is impossible, if we all put our best efforts”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the Pakistani Athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold medal and setting new Olympic record in javelin throw in the Paris Olympic-2024 and said that this is the victory for the whole country and we all should celebrate. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with other dignitaries presented awards to top three exporters including rice, fruit and vegetable and meat sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Commerce, Minister Jam Kamal said that the support of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the agriculture sector is exemplary and very encouraging for the entire community. He said that the Pakistan’s Food sector is mature and the last year for the sector of Food and Agriculture remained excellent and achievements in the sector were manifestation of government’s policies.

He appreciated the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for organizing the FoodAG-24 and said around 300 companies and 600 delegates are expected to attend the event. Earlier, in his address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TDAP Zubair Motiwala said that around 29 different types of fruits are being exported from the country world over. We are also conducting various events like seminar and workshop with a view to further increase our exports, he added.

Zubair Motiwala said that our next exhibition will be organized in Lahore in December this year. Trade Minister of Turkiye Prof. Dr. Omer Bolat, Federal Commerce, Minister Jam Kamal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarrat, Sindh Governor, Kamran Khan Tessori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other notables were also present on the occasion.

PM reiterates determination for complete eradication of polio from Pakistan: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the determination for the complete eradication of polio from the country with the joint efforts of the federal, provincial governments and Gilgit-Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments.

The prime minister said this while presiding over an important review meeting on anti-polio during his visit to Karachi. Gates Foundation Chairman Bill Gates and Global Development President Dr. Chris Elias participated in the meeting through the video link. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, four provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir governments committed to complete eradication of polio from the country. All federal units also agreed to joint efforts for polio eradication.

While talking to the participants of the meeting, the prime minister reiterated the determination for the complete eradication of polio. He thanked the Bill Gates Foundation for its extraordinary support and assistance to the health care system in Pakistan, especially polio prevention.

The prime minister also thanked the other partners of the government regarding anti-polio. He said that a whole-of-government approach has been adopted to eradicate polio. He further said, “we are doing our best to eradicate this deadly virus by 2025”.

The prime minister directed that all the resources of the state should be utilized for the complete elimination of polio from the country. He directed that multiple doses of vaccine should be given to every child in Pakistan. He emphasized that provision of the polio vaccine should be ensured to every child in areas where there are security challenges.

The prime minister said that with the dedication of frontline workers, the determination of the Government of Pakistan and the support of partners, Pakistan has made significant progress against polio; The emergence of new polio cases is worrisome, but with the support of provincial governments and partners, polio will be defeated.

Chairman of the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates while appreciating the government’s anti-polio initiatives, expressed satisfaction over the increase in the rate of children receiving anti-polio vaccine drops in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that it is gratifying that the government of Pakistan has planned to give inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) to 4 million children.

The meeting was briefed on the anti-polio strategy.The meeting was informed that recently one polio case has been reported from Qila Abdullah district and Chakwal district. The meeting was told that currently, Quetta and Karachi divisions are major centers of polio virus spread. The meeting was informed that the anti-polio monitoring system has been improved; positive progress has been made in terms of increasing ties and coordination between Pakistan and Afghanistan in preventing the spread of the polio virus. The meeting was informed that a nationwide polio vaccine campaign will be conducted in September, October and December 2024.