Pakistan comfortably win first T20I in Bulawayo

BULAWAYO (Monitroing Desk): Pakistan’s new-look T20I side proved to be too good for Zimbabwe as they won the first match of the three-game series by 57 runs here on Sunday.

An unfinished 65-run fifth wicket partnership off 34 balls between Tayyab Tahir (39 not out) and Muhammad Irfan Khan (27 not out) lifted Pakistan to 165 for four. Zimbabwe scored 60 for two in their PowerPlay – eight runs more than Pakistan – but then ran out of steam to be bundled out for 108 in 15.3 overs.

Abrar Ahmed took two wickets in his second over, third of Zimbabwe’s innings, to finish with figures of three for 28, while Sufyan Moqim mesmerised the middle-order with his left-arm wrist spin bowling to finish with figures of 4-0-20-3. Haris Rauf took two wickets for 17 runs.

Pakistan had made an impressive start to reach 52 for one after the PowerPlay overs. They were then suffocated for runs as the next 11 overs yielded 69 runs for the loss of three wickets. However, Tayyab and Irfan put on 44 runs off the last three overs to provide some stability to the total.

Tayyab struck four fours and a six in a 25-ball 39 not out, while Irfan’s 15-ball 27 included three fours.

Usman Khan with a 30-ball 39 with two fours and two sixes and Saim Ayub (24) were the other notable run-scorers, while Omair Bin Yousuf scored 16 and captain Salman Ali Agha scored a 19-ball 13.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza was the most impressive bowler, taking one for 14 from his four overs, while fast bowlers Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani collectively conceded 82 runs from their eight overs.

Scores in brief

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 57 runs, lead series 1-0

Pakistan 165-4, 20 overs (Tayyab Tahir 39 not out, Usman Khan 39, Muhammad Irfan Khan 27 not out, Saim Ayub 24)

Zimbabwe 108 all out, 15.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 39, Tadiwanashe Marumani 33; Sufyan Moqim 3-20, Abrar Ahmed 3-28, Haris Rauf 2-17)