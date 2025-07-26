Pakistan committed to build secure regional environment: Field Marshal Asim Munir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir says Pakistan remains fully committed to working with partner nations to build a secure and prosperous regional environment.

He was addressing the Regional Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Senior military leadership from the United States of America, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan participated in the conference.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said that in an era defined by transnational threats and complex hybrid challenges, the imperative for deeper military-to-military cooperation, strategic dialogue, and mutual trust is paramount.

The Chief of Army Staff reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to peace, stability, and constructive engagement across the region.

Held under the theme “Strengthening Bonds, Securing Peace”, the conference sought to reinforce security collaborations, enhance training initiatives, and facilitate the exchange of best practices in counterterrorism and other defence and security endeavours.

This landmark multilateral engagement marked a significant stride toward advancing regional security cooperation, military diplomacy, and strategic dialogue among participating nations.

The high-level dialogue featured comprehensive exchanges on regional security dynamics, the evolving strategic environment in Central and South Asia, and the necessity of joint training initiatives, counter-terrorism cooperation, and coordinated humanitarian responses during crises.

Delegates collectively reaffirmed their shared resolve to uphold peace, respect, national sovereignty, and confront common security threats including terrorism, cyber insecurity, and violent extremism among others.

Participants commended Pakistan’s leadership, hospitality, and initiative in fostering such inclusive and forward-looking defence diplomacy.

This strategic convergence reflects Pakistan’s enduring commitment to a secure, interconnected, and cooperative region, anchored in shared security interests and regional solidarity.