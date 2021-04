F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Com-mittee General Nadeem Raza says Pakistan is committed to peace and has contributed towards regional peace and stability.

Addressing the passing out parade of cadets of 143rd Long Course at Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul on Saturday, he asked the world to recognize Pakistan’s consistent peace overtures and take notice of the human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.