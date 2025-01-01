Pakistan condemns desecration of Al-Aqsa mosque by Israel during Eid-ul-Fitr

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, calling the attack on a UN clinic in Jabalia a violation of international law.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that such brutal actions aim to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from their homeland.

Pakistan also expressed deep concern over the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque during Eid-ul-Fitr, emphasizing that Israel is fueling regional tensions to fulfill its expansionist ambitions.

The spokesperson urged the international community to take immediate action to stop the massacre of innocent Palestinians and ensure the sanctity of holy sites.

Reaffirming its unwavering support for Palestinian rights, Pakistan reiterated its stance that a Palestinian state should be established based on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The spokesperson further stated that Israel’s military attacks amount to war crimes.