Pakistan condemns Houthis’ attacks on Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemns the drone and missile attacks launched by the Houthi militia to target the civilian infrastructure and energy facilities in different parts of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces, reported 24NewsHD TV channel.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in a statement issued called for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region.

MOF spokesperson said that Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Yemen’s Houthis rebels have acknowledged a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia after state media in the kingdom reported rocket and drone strikes targeting an oil depot in Jeddah and other facilities in Riyadh.

A huge plume of black smoke was seen rising from the plant in Jeddah, as the city prepared to host a Formula One race on Sunday.