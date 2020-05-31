Pakistan condemns Indian decision to declare its 2 officials as persona non grata

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has condemned the Indian decision to declare two officials of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata requiring them to leave India within 24 hours.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Foreign Office said Indian action has been accompanied by a negative pre-planned and orchestrated media campaign, which is a part of persistent anti-Pakistan propaganda.

Two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were lifted by the Indian authorities today on false and unsubstantiated charges.

They were, however, released on intervention by the High Commission. We condemn the detention and torture as well as threatening and pressuring of the diplomatic officials to accept false charges.

Pakistan strongly rejects the baseless Indian allegations and deplores the Indian action which is in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as the norms of diplomatic conduct especially in an already vitiated atmosphere.

The High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi has always worked within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms.

The Indian action is clearly aimed at shrinking diplomatic space for the working of Pakistan High Commission.

The Indian attempts to escalate the tensions will not succeed in diverting attention either from the ongoing internal and external issues faced by the BJP government or from the worsening situation and gross human rights violations being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan urges the international community to take notice of the Indian designs and play its role in ensuring peace and security in South Asia.