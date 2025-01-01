Pakistan condemns Israeli bombing of Baptist Hospital in Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the bombing of Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said this attack, part of a pattern of targeting medical facilities, constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law. He said the attack which occurred on Palm Sunday, a sacred occasion for Christians, underscores Israel’s blatant disregard for religious sanctity and civilian lives.

Shafqat Ali Khan said Israel’s relentless assaults have crippled Gaza’s healthcare system, depriving critically ill patients of vital medical care.

Coupled with the blockade on humanitarian aid, these actions reflect a deliberate strategy to prolong suffering and entrench conflict.

He urged the international community to take decisive action to hold Israel accountable and protect Palestinian civilians from further violence.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate halt to the hostilities by Israeli occupying forces.

He also reiterated support for the two-State solution, with a viable, independent and sovereign State of Palestine on pre-June 1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

Meanwhile, mediators Egypt and Qatar have presented a new Israeli proposal for a Gaza ceasefire to Hamas, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV said, but a senior Hamas official said at least two elements of the proposal were nonstarters.

Citing sources, Al Qahera said mediators awaited Hamas’ response. Hamas said in a statement later in the day that it was studying the proposal and that it will submit its response “as soon as possible”.

The militant group reiterated its core demand that a ceasefire deal must end the war in Gaza and achieve a full Israeli pull-out from the strip.