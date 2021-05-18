Pakistan condemns killing of 2 Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pa-kistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of two more in-nocent Kashmiris in Kha-nmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The impunity granted to the Indian occupation fo-rces has resulted in the systematic targeting of Kas-hmiri youth through extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappe-arances and incarcerations under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA),” the FO said.

“Pakistan has consistently emphasized that the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces warrant an investigation by a United Nations Commi-ssion of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR (Office of the United Nati-ons High Commissioner for Human Rights) in its rep-orts of 2018 and 2019,” it added.

“Pakistan reiterates its call for independent inquiry under international scrutiny to investigate the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces and to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice,” the statement stressed.