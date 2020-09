F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on convoy of First Vice President of Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it is a matter of relief that Amrullah Saleh remained unharmed.

He said we extend heartfelt sympathies and condolences to bereaved families and pray for swift recovery of those wounded.