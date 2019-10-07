Pakistan confident to level T20I series against Sri Lanka today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the 2nd Twenty20 International (T20I) of the series on Monday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL) on Monday (today).

According to local news channel report, both teams conducted practice sessions at the GSL on Sunday to finalize preparations for today’s encounter which is scheduled to start at 06:30 PM.

Earlier, Pakistan chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq backed Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal who failed to perform in the first T20I while making a comeback.

He said that a player cannot be dropped from the team over one match performance. It takes time for someone who hasn’t played international cricket for so long. Let it be known that Sri Lanka had achieved their biggest T20I win over world number one Pakistan by 64 runs on the back of some brilliant batting and bowling in first match on Saturday. A win in today’s clash will ensure series victory for the Islanders.