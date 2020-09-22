Pakistan confirms 582 coronavirus cases, four deaths in 24 hours

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus was found in another 582 people during the past 24 hours (Monday) as the overall number of cases in Pakistan reached 306,886.

According to the figures released by National Command and Operation Centre on Tuesday morning, the country also recorded four new deaths, raising the toll to 6,424.

Meanwhile, 290 more people fully recovered from the infection, which raised the number of recoveries to 293,159. It means that a total of 299,583 coronavirus cases stand closed in Pakistan. On the other hand, the country currently has 7,303 active cases out of which 570 are in a critical condition and being treated in the intensive care units of different hospitals.

The number of critically ill patients increased by 14 during the past 24 hours, the official figures show. As far as the testing is concerned, a total of 3,230,472 tests of have so far been administered in the country since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Of these, 36,155 were conducted on Monday. Sindh continues to be the most affected province with the virus found in 134,243 people. Relevant figures for other provinces/ regions are: Punjab 98,487, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,387, Islamabad 16,207, Balochistan 14,499, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,513 and Azad Kashmir 2,550.

In a related development, eight more teachers were diagnosed with the coronavirus in Peshawar, raising the affected teaching staff members at schools to 25 in the province. The health department says the virus was reported in 14 schools – Peshawar five, DI Khan four and two each in Charsadda and Kohat. Moreover, it added, 7,063 people associated with the educational institutions have so far been tested.

