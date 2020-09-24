Pakistan confirms 799 new coronavirus cases in a single day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported five more coronavirus-related fatalities during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll from the disease to 6,437.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 42,299 samples were tested for the infection during this period, out of which 799 turned out to be positive. The number of Covid-19 cases across the country has reached 308,217 with addition of the new cases.

As many as 476 more people recovered over the last 24 hours. Thus far, 294,932patients have recuperated as active Covid-19 cases stand at 7,388. More than 3.3 million tests have been conducted across the country.

The United States recorded its 200,000th death from the coronavirus this week, the latest grim milestone for the country just weeks before voters decide if President Donald Trump will stay in office.

According to a rolling tally by Johns Hopkins University, 200,005 Americans have died and 6.86 million have been confirmed infected by the novel coronavirus.

The US has had the world’s highest official death toll for months, ahead of Brazil and India, with 137,272 and 88,935 deaths respectively.