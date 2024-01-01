Pakistan confirms two more polio cases

F.P. Report

KASHMORE : Two new polio cases surfaced in Pakistan, one each from Tank and Kashmore districts, raising concerns about the disease’s persistence.

According to details, the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed the cases, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country this year to 67.

Reports stated that Tank recorded its fourth case this year, while Kashmore reported its second. The breakdown of cases included 27 in Balochistan, 19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 19 in Sindh.

Punjab and Islamabad each reported one case earlier this year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed that a child from Jacobabad had contacted the polio. The number of cases reported in Jacobabad reached four.