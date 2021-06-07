Pakistan continues to witness sharp fall in daily coronavirus cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The number of daily coronavirus cases continued to decline, with 1,490 people testing positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, as per data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday.

The country did not report a single critical care patient of the virus over the past 24 hours.

Pakistan conducted a total of 49,285 tests for the virus out of which 1,490 positive results were obtained. The positivity ratio stands at 3.2%, the lowest since Feb 27.

This is the seventh consecutive day that Pakistan has reported a positivity rate below 4%, with data indicating the third wave of the virus is on the decline as the country expedites vaccination campaign.

The fresh number of cases have pushed the number of Pakistan’s total confirmed cases of the virus to 933,630 while 1,820 people recovered from the infection over the past 24 hours.

Currently, Pakistan has 47,376 active cases of the infection. The total number of deaths have climbed to 21,323.

The country reported a positive ratio of 3.02% with 58 people passing away on Sunday.