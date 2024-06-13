Pakistan counters US Congress resolution over Feb 8 elections

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a tit-for-tat move, the National Assembly (NA) on Friday passed a resolution condemning the United States (US) House of Representatives’ recent resolution on Pakistan’s February 8 general elections and termed it “interference” in its internal affairs.

PML-N lawmaker Shaista Pervaiz Malik tabled the resolution in the National Assembly, which was passed by majority amid protest from opposition bench. Lawmakers from PTI-SIC alliance chanted slogans against the government, creating a tense atmosphere in the assembly.

The move came in response to the US Congress’s House Resolution – HR 901, which was seen as “interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

The resolution regretted that the subject Resolution clearly reflects an “incomplete and wrong understanding” of the political and electoral processes of Pakistan.

It further stated that the US Congress resolution does not acknowledge the free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by millions of Pakistanis in the General Elections held on 8 February 2024.

“An independent and sovereign country like Pakistan will not accept any Interference in its internal affairs and the subject resolution is an attempt to undermine the state,” it stated.

The resolution, tabled in the NA, draws US Congress attention to more important issues such as the ongoing acts of genocide in Gaza, gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and state-sanctioned atrocities against minorities, especially the Muslims, in India.

It concluded by expressing the hope that in future the US Congress will play a more constructive role in strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral relations by focusing on avenues of collaboration for mutual benefit of both our people and countries.

US Congress resolution

Earlier on Wednesday, the United States (US) House of Representatives passed a resolution urging the government of Pakistan to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law.

A total of 368 members voted in favour of the House Resolution HR 901, titled ‘Expressing support for democracy and human rights in Pakistan’. Seven members voted against it.

The resolution — passed with 85 per cent of House members participating and 98pc voting in its favour — urged Islamabad to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, freedom of assembly, and freedom of speech of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the resolution also condemned attempts to suppress the people of Pakistan’s participation in their democracy, including through harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention, or any violation of their human, civil, or political rights. It also condemned any effort to subvert the political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

Pakistan held general elections on February 8 with independent candidates backed by former PTI winning most of the seats. However, PML-N and PPP formed an alliance to keep Imran Khan’s party out of power.

The opposition parties have alleged rigging in the elections – a claim which was rejected by the caretaker administration, which conducted the polls.