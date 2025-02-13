Pakistan cricket: Passion, profits, and performance concerns

Muhammad Mohsin Iqbal

Cricket in Pakistan is more than just a sport; it is an emotion that unites millions. Every victory brings national pride, and every defeat feels like a collective loss. The passion for cricket runs so deep that almost every other person considers themselves an expert analyst, offering detailed critiques and strategies as if they were coaching the team themselves. This undying enthusiasm is what makes cricket the most-watched and played sport in the country.

However, in recent times, Pakistan’s cricketing performances have left fans frustrated and heartbroken. Whether it was the crushing defeat against India in Dubai or the embarrassing exit from the ICC Champions Trophy, the team’s failures have exposed deep-rooted issues. The recent tournament was nothing short of a nightmare-Pakistan’s bowling, batting, and fielding all crumbled, leaving no room for excuses. Even the last strands of optimism-the familiar narrative of “ifs and buts”-could not salvage the campaign. These failures are not just about a single match or tournament; they reflect deeper problems plaguing the team, the management, and the entire cricketing structure.

Just a day earlier, Australia and England played a remarkable match, demonstrating the true spirit of the game.

Regardless of the result, both teams enjoyed their performance, and their fans remained engaged throughout. In contrast, Pakistan’s performance was disheartening, lacking the passion and professionalism expected from a well-paid national team.

The Pakistan cricket team consists of professional players who enjoy significant financial perks. Their contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) offer them hefty salaries, central contracts, and match fees. According to the latest contracts, top-tier players receive monthly retainers that range from PKR 4.5 million for Category A+ players to PKR 1-2 million for Category C players. Match fees further add to their income, with substantial payments for Test matches, ODIs, and T20s. Additionally, players receive bonuses for individual and team performances, further increasing their earnings.

Beyond their official contracts, advertising endorsements have become a major source of income for Pakistani cricketers. Players sign multi-million rupee deals with corporate brands, often appearing in commercials that have little to do with the sport itself. This raises a serious concern about their focus and priorities. While the team struggles on the field, their commitment to advertisements remains unwavering. The result is a decline in performance, as seen in the match against India, where the players seemed out of touch with the game’s demands.

The role of the PCB in maintaining discipline and accountability within the team cannot be overlooked. There needs to be a stricter approach towards managing players’ commercial engagements who performed not well.

These Cricketers should be bound by contracts that limit the number of advertisements they can feature in per year. Currently, players appear in multiple ad campaigns, often prioritizing lucrative deals over training and fitness. The board must take an active stance in ensuring that their primary focus remains on cricket rather than financial gains.

A major issue contributing to the decline in performance is the lack of commitment to rigorous training and fitness regimes. Successful cricketing nations such as Australia, England, and India have strict policies regarding players’ fitness levels and commitment to training. In contrast, Pakistani players often appear unfit and underprepared, leading to subpar performances on the field. The PCB must adopt a no-compromise policy when it comes to fitness, ensuring that only the fittest and most dedicated players represent the country.

Additionally, Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure plays a crucial role in shaping the national team. Over the years, the domestic system has been plagued with inconsistencies, lack of proper facilities, and insufficient financial incentives for emerging players. Without a strong domestic foundation, it is impossible to expect consistent performances at the international level. Investment in grassroots cricket, along with better training facilities and coaching, is essential for long-term success.

Mental toughness and game awareness are equally important dimensions that need improvement. Cricket is as much a mental game as it is a physical one.

The ability to handle pressure, make strategic decisions, and perform under challenging conditions separates the best teams from the rest. Unfortunately, Pakistani players often crumble under pressure, especially in high-stakes matches against rivals like India. Mental conditioning programs, psychological coaching, and leadership training must be incorporated into the team’s routine to develop a resilient squad.

Another critical aspect that cannot be ignored is the role of leadership within the team. A strong and visionary captain can make a significant difference in shaping the team’s approach to the game. Pakistan has had captains who have displayed brilliance but lacked consistency. A long-term captaincy plan must be developed, allowing the team to build stability and a coherent strategy rather than changing leaders frequently based on short-term results.

The commercialization of cricket is not inherently wrong, but it must be balanced with professional responsibilities. Players should be reminded that their primary duty is to represent the country and perform at the highest level. The board should implement performance-based incentives, ensuring that players earn endorsements based on their achievements rather than their marketability.

Cricket in Pakistan needs a structural overhaul. Instead of players prioritizing personal gains through endorsements, they must be reminded that representing the country is a privilege, not just a job. The board must enforce strict guidelines that limit unnecessary distractions, ensuring that the team regains its lost glory. Until then, the disappointment of defeats like the one against India will continue to haunt passionate Pakistani cricket fans.

To restore the team’s former glory, the PCB must take decisive steps to revamp domestic cricket, enforce stricter discipline, and ensure that financial benefits do not overshadow the game itself. Only through dedicated efforts, stringent policies, and a renewed commitment to excellence can Pakistan reclaim its status as a formidable cricketing nation.