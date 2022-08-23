Pakistan cricket team arrives in Dubai for Asia Cup 2022

F.P. Report

DUBAI: Pakistan cricket team squad has landed in Dubai to play the much-awaited Asia Cup 2022 that is scheduled to start August 27th.

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain will join the team from the UK where he was playing for Oval Invincible in The Hundred league. Iftikhar Ahmad, Usman Qadir, Haider Ali, and Asif Ali will reach Dubai from Lahore in the afternoon.

PCB named Hasnain as a replacement for injured Shaheen Afridi in the 15-member squad. Hasnain has played 18 T20Is in which he has taken 17 wickets. Hasnain played his last T20I at Karachi in December 2021.

After a daylong rest, green shirts will start training sessions tomorrow (Wednesday).

Green shirts will play their first match on August 28 against India.

Both teams last time contested in December 2021 in which Pakistan won the match by 10 wickets.

Earlier, Skipper Babar Azam shared his views about the series whitewash over the Netherlands, Shaheen Afridi’s absence, and the response from the fans in Rotterdam.

🗣️ 🇵🇰 captain @babarazam258 shares his views on his team's ODI series whitewash over the Netherlands, Shaheen Afridi's absence and the response from the fans in Rotterdam#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/0QMevjqDxw — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 22, 2022

Bangladesh recall batsman Naim for Asia Cup, Nurul out

Bangladesh have recalled batsman Mohammad Naim for the Asia Cup starting this week after wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan and pace bowler Hasan Mahmud were ruled out with injury.

Naim, who has featured 34 times in Twenty20 internationals, will join the squad in the UAE from the West Indies where he was playing for Bangladesh “A”.

Nurul was kept in the squad despite undergoing finger surgery in Singapore last week, in the hope that he would be ready for the tournament when it starts on Saturday.

But Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said that Nurul needs more time to recover.

Mahmud suffered ligament damage to his right ankle during training and is sidelined for at least three weeks, the BCB said.

Three-time Asia Cup finalists Bangladesh face Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Group B.

Their first match is on Tuesday against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh have won just two of their last 15 T20s, prompting a shake-up.

Head coach Russell Domingo was stripped of his role overseeing the T20 team on Monday, with former Indian cricketer Sridharan Sriram standing in just days after he joined as technical consultant.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has returned as captain.

India cricket coach Dravid has Covid ahead of Asia Cup

India coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the team’s departure for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s cricket board said Tuesday.

The Twenty20 tournament begins on Saturday, with India’s first match a blockbuster clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said Dravid returned a positive result after a routine test.

“Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI medical team and has mild symptoms,” said a statement. “He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report.”

The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, are due to assemble in the UAE on Tuesday for the six-nation tournament which also serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October.