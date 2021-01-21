Pakistan cricket to go global through leading broadcasters

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Resumption of cricket in Pakistan has attracted household sport broadcasters across the globe to partner with the Pakistan Cricket Board and secure media rights for the HBL Pakistan Super League and all home bilateral international matches till 2023.

After premier sport networks PTV Sports and SuperSport had acquired Pakistan and Africa region’s media rights for Pakistan cricket, respectively last year, the PCB has now signed partnerships in North America, the Caribbean, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

As such, fans and supporters of Pakistan cricket will now be able to follow Babar Azam and his side as well as the HBL Pakistan Super League in North America though Willow TV, in the Caribbean through Flow Sports, in the United Kingdom through Sky Sports and in New Zealand through Sky NZ.

Discussions with potential broadcasters in Australia, Middle East and South Asia are underway and further details will be provided in due course.

The PCB had worked in close collaboration with its international media rights consultant Colgan Bauer and carried out a stringent analysis of each market. This included devising rights packaging and processes to enhance competition and quality broadcasters from all markets.

Until the end of 2022, Pakistan has lined-up a series of mouth-watering international cricket and topped up with the HBL Pakistan Super League 2021, 2022 and 2023, fans can brace to experience the most exciting and thrilling cricket to be participated in by some of the modern day elite cricketers. Pakistan’s upcoming home bilateral cricket includes: 2021 – vs South Africa (Tests & T20Is), New Zealand (white-ball), England (men’s and women’s T20Is) and the West Indies (white-ball); 2022 – Australia (full tour), England (Tests & ODIs) and New Zealand (Tests & ODIs); and 2023 – FTP to be confirmed.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan: “Despite the challenging Covid-19 times, these remain incredibly exciting times for Pakistan cricket. The homecoming of all cricket has attracted leading sport broadcast partners to place Pakistan cricket on their networks which, in turn, will provide enhanced access to our fans and supporters across the world to follow and stay connected with us. “This is a huge achievement for the PCB, not only in terms of succeeding in taking cricket to our global fans through these popular networks but to also maximise and exploit our media rights to ensure we continue to invest in our player welfare and development as well as cricketing infrastructure.

“It has been a calculated and strategic approach by the PCB and it revolved around bringing cricket back to Pakistan before we aggressively exploit our media rights programme.