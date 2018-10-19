Pakistan defeat Australia by 373 runs Abu Dhabi test

Monitoring Desk

ABU DHABI: Pakistan defeated Australia by 373 runs in the second test on Friday and won the series by 1-0.

Paceman Muhammad Abbas continued its outstanding performance and took five wickets in the second innings and 10 wickets in the match.

The Australia struggled against the Pakistani bowling lineup and they were all out on 164 runs as they had no answers to his accurate seam bowling under cloudy conditions at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The final score of the match was Pakistan 282 & 400/9d and Australia 145 & 164 runs.

Australian opener Usman Khawaja was unlikely to bat after suffering a recurrence of a knee injury during practice on Thursday.

The first Test ended in a draw in Dubai last week.

Advertisements