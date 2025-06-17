Pakistan defeat France to reach FIH Nations Cup final

F.P. Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakistan defeated France on penalty shootout 3-2 to reach the FIH Nations Cup final after the semi-final tied at the National Hockey Stadium, Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

Pakistan goalkeeper Muneeb Ur-Rehman blocked three France chances, while Rana Waheed Ashraf, Hannan Shahid and Afraz struck for Pakistan to clinch a highly-rewarding victory on Friday.

The green shirts will face either New Zealand or Korea in the summit clash on Saturday.

The two teams remained inseparable after enthralling four quarters as the scoreline was tied at 3-3 at the full time.

The high-stakes clash got off to a nervy start as the two sides barred each other from scoring the opener in the first quarter. Pakistan got one penalty corner, while France had four.

The Blues eventually broke the shackles in the second quarter through Xavier Esmenjaud, who breached Pakistan’s defence to score a sensational field goal in the 25th minute.

France doubled their lead just four minutes into the third quarter through Victory Charlet.

Pakistan then staged an astounding comeback by netting three goals within five minutes to head into the final quarter with a 3-2 lead.

Afraz netted Pakistan’s first goal after a precise assist by Rana Waheed Ashraf in the seventh minute of the penultimate quarter.

The green shirts then survived a major scare when the referee ruled out France’s penalty corner after a VAR review.

Seconds later, Pakistan were awarded a penalty corner, courtesy of a foul from a French defender.

The penalty corner was successfully converted by Sufyan Khan, drawing the two sides level at 2-2.

The green shirts, fuelled with momentum, secured the lead through Muhammad Hammadudin, which remained intact until the conclusion of the penultimate quarter.

The green shirts then tried to prevent France from scoring the equaliser by passing each other until a foul from their defender with just three minutes of action left gave the Blues a crucial penalty corner, which Charlet commandingly converted to neutralise Pakistan’s lead.

Pakistan had a vital opportunity to score the tiebreaker in the 59th minute as they got a penalty corner, which was burnt by Sufyan Khan as he hit a France defender in the process.