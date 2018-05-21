Pakistan delegation arrived Washington to discuss water treaty with World Bank

F.P.Report

WASHINGTON: Pakistan delegation arrived in Washington to talk with World Bank over the continuous violation of India over Indus Water Treaty agreement.

The delegation will apprise the World Bank chief of Pakistan’s reservations over the issue and request the global financial institution to play its role as a guarantor.

Pakistan officials will hold discussions with the World Bank authorities over Kishenganga and Ratle and other 12 projects undertaken by New Delhi.

On Sunday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chaudhry remarked that Pakistan intends to consult with the World Bank over the Kishenganga Dam issue. He was addressing a seminar titled “Pakistan and Unites States A Lasting Partnership” on Saturday.

Speaking with regard to issues pertaining to Islamabad’s eastern neighbour, Chaudhry said the country intends to take up plans of Indus Waters Treaty (alternatively known as the Sindh Taas Agreement), Kishanganga Dam, and Ratle hydroelectric plant with Jim Yong Kim, the president of the global financial institution.

The statement came in response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Kishenganga Dam project on Saturday amid protests from Islamabad, which says the project on a river flowing into Pakistan will disrupt water supplies.

The 330MW Kishenganga hydropower station started in 2009, is one of the projects that India has fast-tracked in the occupied territory, amid frosty ties between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

“This region cannot only become self-sufficient in power but also produce for other regions of the country,” Modi said in the occupied state’s capital, Srinagar. “Keeping that in mind we have been working on various projects here for the past four years.”

Pakistan has opposed some of these projects saying they violate a World Bank-brokered treaty on the sharing of the Indus River and its tributaries, upon which 80 percent of its irrigated agriculture depends.

