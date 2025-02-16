Pakistan Demands Action from Taliban to Address TTP Sanctuaries in Afghanistan

Islamabad, (February 16, 2025); In a significant diplomatic development, Pakistan has called on the Taliban government of Afghanistan to take decisive steps against the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), whose sanctuaries in Afghanistan continue to strain relations between the two neighboring countries. At a press briefing on February 14, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan emphasized that the ongoing presence of terrorist groups in Afghan territory was a major hurdle to improved bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade.

Khan stated, “Afghanistan is Pakistan’s neighbor. One of the major issues that is straining our relations is the safe havens of terrorists belonging to the TTP group on Afghan soil.” While Islamabad has urged Kabul to address this issue promptly, the Taliban government has repeatedly dismissed these concerns, arguing that the TTP is a domestic problem for Pakistan and that Afghan soil is not used for attacks on other countries.

The remarks come amid rising militant violence in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan regions, with the Pakistan government warning that such security challenges threaten regional development and stability. Despite the tensions, Pakistan has vowed to maintain dialogue with the Taliban, stressing that long-term cooperation and prosperity cannot be achieved without resolving the issue of terrorism.

The escalation in tensions follows growing concerns over ISIS-K activity in Afghanistan, further complicating the already fragile security situation.

Source: BBC News