Pakistan denounces India’s ban on two Kashmiri organizations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan denounced Indian authorities’ decision to declare ‘Awami Action Committee’ and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen’ as ‘unlawful association’ for a period of five years.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said banning of different political parties and organizations is yet another manifestation of the Indian authorities’ iron-fisted approach in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said it also reflects a desire to suppress the political activities and stifle dissent. It also shows sheer disregard of democratic norms and international human rights law.

The Spokesperson urged the Indian government to remove the curbs on the Kashmiri political parties, release all the political prisoners and faithfully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

‘Awami Action Committee’ is led by a prominent political and religious leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

‘Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen’ was also founded by another notable political and religious leader, Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari, who headed it till his demise in 2022.

The recent decision has increased the total number of outlawed Kashmiri political parties and organizations to sixteen.