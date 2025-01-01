Pakistan desires to promote economic partnership with Belarus: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan’s desire to further promote economic partnership with Belarus.

Talking to Defence Minister of Belarus Lt. General Victor Khrenin in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said Pakistan and Belarus enjoy excellent bilateral relations that are strengthening over time.

He said we wish to benefit from Belarus’s expertise in the manufacturing of agricultural machinery.

He said cooperation with Belarus in the fields of Information Technology and Defence will also be further enhanced.

The Prime Minister briefed the Belarusian delegation on Pakistan’s position regarding the recent tense situation in South Asia.

He said Pakistan offered impartial investigations into the Pahalgam incident, but instead of responding positively, India demonstrated aggression by attacking Pakistan and targeting civilian populations, resulting in the martyrdom of innocent civilians.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan gave a strong response in self-defense against Indian aggression.

The Belarusian Minister of Defence said his country desires peace and stability in South Asia.

He said the purpose of his visit to Pakistan is to further progress on the memorandums of understanding and agreements between the two countries.