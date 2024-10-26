Pakistan desires to strengthen Iran ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed that Pakistan desired to further strengthen its brotherly relationship with Iran through maintaining regular high-level exchanges and enhancing mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, who called on him here, reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal support to the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and statehood. He strongly condemned and expressed grave concern over Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people, according to a PM Office press release.

Welcoming Foreign Minister Araghchi on his first official visit to Pakistan as Foreign Minister of Iran, Prime Minister Shehbaz conveyed his sincere regards and good wishes to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian. The prime minister also emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance and, above all, grant of the inalienable right to self-determination to the Palestinian people, as guaranteed to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN, as well as OIC.

The prime minister also reiterated strong condemnation of Israel’s attack against Iran on October 26, 2024, while reaffirming support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked the prime minister for Pakistan’s principled position and briefed him on Iran’s perspective regarding the situation in the region.

PM breaks ground for two Rs 8b interchanges; vows to make Islamabad tourism model: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stones for two road-interchanges projects at Jinnah Avenue-Ninth Avenue and Serena-Convention Center intersections to ease traffic congestion on the main arteries of the federal capital.

The prime minister, who unveiled the plaques for both mega road projects valued over Rs 8 billion, emphasized the swift completion of the work and believed that the projects would usher in an era of progress and prosperity for the residents of Islamabad and its suburbs.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister said what was initially planned to be completed in six months will now be completed in just 100 days. The Serena Chowk project will be finalized in 60 days. He also extended his felicitations to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his leadership in executing key projects.

A detailed briefing on the plans was given to the prime minister by Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, who outlined the designs and expected benefits of the projects for local residents and commuters. “Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi has maintained his exemplary record of Punjab and has shown great commitment to beautifying and modernizing Islamabad,” the prime minister remarked and also appreciated Information Minister Attaullah Tarar’s efforts in repairing and beautifying the SCO CHG conference hall.

He praised the security arrangements made by law enforcement agencies, particularly the beautification of Islamabad for the recently successful conduct of the SCO CHG conference, which had been widely appreciated by foreign dignitaries including the Chinese and Russian premiers. In addition to the new infrastructure developments, Prime Minister Shehbaz asked the authorities concerned to maintain the aesthetic appeal of Islamabad as a permanent feature to amuse the guests coming from across the world and the country, and instructed to develop Islamabad as a global tourist hub, taking advantage of its natural beauty.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who also spoke at the ceremony, reiterated the government’s dedication to completing these projects swiftly and maintaining the beauty and flow of Islamabad’s infrastructure. He announced plans for additional development, including the construction of five-star hotels and efforts to improve the traffic flow at Faizabad Chowk. Naqvi said, “We are also working on connecting Margalla Road with the Motorway to further ease congestion and reduce the motorway to PM Office distance to just 15-20 minutes.”