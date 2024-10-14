Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: Mahmood

MULTAN (APP): Pakistan cricket team’s Assistant Coach Azhar Mahmood expressed strong optimism ahead of the second Test against England, vowing to utilize the conditions in their favor and make every effort to secure a victory.

Talking to the media on Monday, Mahmood reflected on the first Test, admitting that the team had hoped for more spin but did not get the desired turn from the pitch. “We were expecting the ball to spin more, but it did not until the final day. This time, we are hopeful the ball will behave differently,” he said.

Responding to the questions about the absence of star player Babar Azam for the upcoming match, Mahmood clarified that Babar had not been dropped but was instead given rest. “Babar is our number one player. He has not been dropped, he was just resting. The selection committee made the decision to rest not only Babar but also Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi,” Mahmood explained.

He highlighted the mental toll on players in recent months, noting, “No matter how strong a player may seem, ongoing challenges can take a mental toll and that was important to give Babar and Shaheen a break.”

The assistant coach also emphasized the importance of player fitness ahead of upcoming tours to Australia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe, adding that there was a lot of cricket ahead. This was the best time to give our key players some rest. I am confident that Babar, Naseem, and Shaheen will return refreshed and ready for action, he maintained.

Mahmood praised England’s fitness and resilience, acknowledging that when players were in top physical condition, weather and other external factors matter less. Nonetheless, Pakistan was confident in their preparations and eager to even the series.

The second Test promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Pakistan determined to bounce back from the challenges of the first match and put in a strong performance.