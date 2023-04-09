Pakistan did help with moving US helicopters: Kirby

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: National Security Spokesperson for the White House, John Kirby while replying to a question by The Frontier Post said that while US was withdrawing from Afghanistan in August 2021, Pakistan helped in moving some US helicopters and that it was done with the permission of Pakistan.

John Kirby made these remarks when The Frontier Post asked why services of a close ally like Pakistan were not acquired when the US was withdrawing from Afghanistan. It is pertinent to mention here that President Biden has been severely criticized in the US for the manner in which US withdrew from Afghanistan. In this regard last week President Biden’s administration released some classified documents to the public and US Congress highlighting the circumstances which led to such embarrassing withdrawal.

These classified documents especially highlighted the intelligence failure from the US government side, surrendering of the Afghan army to the Taliban and escaping of the former President Ashraf Ghani from Afghanistan.

John Kirby while replying to the question further added that the withdrawal would have not been possible without the help of “US ally’s and partners” and mentioned that Pakistan was and continue to suffer from terrorists activities from the “spine” between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Frontier Post also asked John Kirby that despite the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan being shot four time, President Biden did not call him and whether President Biden can make an effort to bring on table the Pakistani politicians and military so the country can be saved from further deterioration. John Kirby replied by saying that the US wants to see a stable Pakistan in the region.