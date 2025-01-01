Pakistan dismisses Indian nuclear radiation claims as baseless

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly rejected Indian media reports alleging nuclear radiation incidents during the recent military skirmishes between the two neighbours.

In a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that India’s claims of nuclear fallout during the clashes are completely unfounded and fabricated.

“Pakistan is a responsible and peace-loving nation,” Khan said. “We acted strictly in self-defence in response to Indian aggression.”

He confirmed that under Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Pakistan’s armed forces shot down six Indian fighter jets, sending a clear message of strength and sovereignty.

“Our calibrated response reaffirmed our resolve to protect national sovereignty. Pakistan has proved once again that we will never compromise on dignity or independence,” he said.

The FO spokesperson added that India’s reckless military actions had pushed the entire region towards war, but a ceasefire was achieved through the diplomatic efforts of friendly nations.

He further disclosed that Directors General of Military Operations (DG MOs) from both countries have been in contact since May 10 and agreed to de-escalate tensions through mutual understanding.

He emphasised that the resolution of the Kashmir dispute is vital for lasting peace in the region. He welcomed the recent statement by the US President Donald Trump on Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s support for China’s stance on Arunachal Pradesh.

Calling India’s allegations against Pakistan’s nuclear assets “misleading propaganda”, the FO said that New Delhi must refrain from irresponsible statements.

“We appreciate the role of friendly nations in facilitating the ceasefire and urge India to act with maturity,” Khan concluded.

It is also pertinent to mention here that yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officially refuted reports suggesting a radiation leak from Pakistan’s nuclear facilities following India’s strikes during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

These fake claims, which were circulated by Indian media, alleged that Indian missiles had struck the Kirana Hills in Pakistan’s Sargodha district, leading to a radioactive incident. However, the IAEA clarified that there is no evidence supporting these assertions.

Fredrik Dahl, a spokesperson for the IAEA, stated, “We are aware of the reports. Based on information available to the IAEA, there was no radiation leak or release from any nuclear facility in Pakistan.” This statement aims to dispel misinformation and underscores the professionalism and restraint exercised by both countries in nuclear matters. Indian defence officials have also denied targeting any nuclear installations during the operation. Air Marshal A K Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, emphasised that the Indian Air Force did not strike the Kirana Hills or any nuclear facilities in Pakistan. He remarked, “We have not hit Kirana Hills and whatever is there.”

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) supported this stance, asserting that the military actions were confined to conventional targets and did not involve nuclear sites. Both India and Pakistan are bound by a 1988 accord prohibiting attacks on each other’s nuclear facilities, emphasising the professionalism of the Indian armed forces. The IAEA’s clarification serves to counteract misinformation by India.