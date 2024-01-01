Pakistan down Switzerland 10-1 to clinch Challenger Trophy at Hockey5s World Cup

F.P. Report

MUSCAT: Pakistan defeated Switzerland 10-1 Wednesday to clinch the Challenger Trophy, awarded to the team which finishes in 9th place, during the ongoing Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman.

Zikriya Hayat scored a hat-trick. Arshad Liaqat, Hanan Shahid and Rana Waheed Ashraf scored a brace each.

Yesterday, Pakistan defeated Australia 11-3 in the 9th-12th place match to stay in the hunt for the Challenger Trophy.

Pakistan captain Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf has scored the most goals in the event. Rana Waheed scored 23 goals in the event.