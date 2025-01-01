Pakistan downs 25 Israeli-made drones amid Indian incursions: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPIND : The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday revealed that Pakistan shot down 25 Israeli-manufactured Harop drones used by India in a series of cross-border incursions targeting multiple cities across the country during the night of May 7 and 8.

Addressing a press conference, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that the drones were intercepted and destroyed in and around a dozen urban centres, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Mianwali, Attock, Karachi, and Chhor.

“These drones violated Pakistani airspace in a coordinated attack during the night, targeting civilian areas. All were successfully shot down by Pakistan’s air defence systems,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry.

The ISPR confirmed that one civilian was martyred and five others injured in the strikes. Among the injured were four soldiers in Lahore and one in Miano, Sindh—where the civilian casualty was also reported.

The military spokesperson termed the strikes a “clear violation of international norms” and a serious threat to regional stability. “These provocative actions by India are part of a dangerous pattern of aggression,” he warned, adding that Indian airstrikes on May 6 and 7 had also targeted civilian-populated areas, resulting in further casualties, including children.

Lt Gen Chaudhry stated that five modern aircraft and drones used by India were destroyed during Pakistan’s defensive actions, which he described as “evidence of India’s panic after several of its border posts were destroyed and a soldier killed.”

He added that Pakistan had acted with restraint but remains fully capable of defending its sovereignty. “The armed forces are on constant high alert and are fully prepared to respond to any form of aggression,” he said.

Calling on the international community to take urgent notice, the ISPR chief emphasized that India’s continuous reliance on drones and airspace violations threatens peace in South Asia. “Such behaviour must be condemned globally,” he said.