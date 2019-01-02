Pakistan downs second Indian quadcopter for spying on LoC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistani border guards on Wednesday shot down a second Indian spy drone in as many days after it flew into Pakistani airspace along the Line of Control, the chief military spokesperson said on Twitter.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the director general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the Indian quadcopter was downed after it flew into the Pakistani side of the LoC in Satwal Sector.

He also shared the picture of the drone in his tweet on the social networking site.

A day earlier, the military had shot down an Indian quadcopter flying over the Pakistani side of the LoC in Bagh Sector.

Last year, four remotely-piloted Indian quadcopters had been shot down by Pakistani troops for violating its airspace along the LoC.

These drones are flown by Indian forces to spy on the Pakistani positions.

The latest Indian provocations came minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped up rhetoric saying in an interview on New Year’s Day that “it would mistake to expect Pakistan to mend its ways anytime soon”.

In a quick rejoinder, Pakistan’s Foreign Office denounced Modi’s rhetoric saying “such statements made no difference”.