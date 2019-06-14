Pakistan drop to 205 in updated FIFA world rankings

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan football team on Friday lost five more places in the FIFA world rankings, while Belgium continued their domination on the top spot.

The Men in Green recently lost to Cambodia in the 2022 World Cup pre-qualifiers, and that is not the sad story since the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is already divided into two groups.

FIFA endorsed Syed Faisal Saleh Hayat runs the operations on the international level as president of the PFF courtesy backing by the world body, while Syed Ashfaq Hussain is the PFF president all thanks to elections held after former Chief Justice ordered them.

Hayat’s claim to the seat is that FIFA doesn’t allow any political interference in the federation matters, while Ashfaq won the claim courtesy elections under the highest authority in Pakistan. While the tug of war continues, Pakistan is now just six spots away from reaching the bottom of the table, which is not impossible considering the conditions of the game and the federation in the country.

Meanwhile, the top of the FIFA rankings table saw Portugal push upwards after their Nations League victory. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side in now fifth in the rankings, while World Cup semi-finalists Belgium, World Cup winners France, Brazil and England make up the top-four, respectively.