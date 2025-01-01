Pakistan edge Iran to win U-16 Asian Volleyball Championship title

F.P. Report

Pakistan have defeated Iran in a dramatic five-set final to claim the U-16 Asian Volleyball Championship title to overcome a two-set deficit to seal a memorable 3–2 victory on Saturday.

According to details, the final scoreline stood at 22–25, 21–25, 30–28, 25–21, 15–10 in favour of Pakistan, who mounted a spirited comeback after Iran took an early lead.

Iran, the defending champions, had dominated the opening two sets but failed to maintain momentum as Pakistan rallied with determination.

Junaid led the scoring for Pakistan with 28 points, while Faizan added 22. Talha contributed nine points and Muhammad Irfan chipped in with eight.