Pakistan, Egypt call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Egypt have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to prevent further loss of innocent Palestinian lives.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Expatriates Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of the D-8 Ministerial Meeting in Cairo.

On this occasion, they discussed regional developments including the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza and atrocities in the West Bank and highly criticized ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The two Foreign Ministers also expressed unequivocal support for establishment of a viable, contiguous and independent Palestinian state based on pre-June 1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Deputy Prime Minister appreciated the role played by Egypt for facilitating humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza and its diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire in occupied Palestine.

Ishaq Dar congratulated the Egyptian government for hosting the D-8 Summit and the Ministerial Meeting and thanked Foreign Minister Abdelatty for the warm hospitality.

Appreciating the deep-rooted multifaceted ties between the two countries, both agreed to further consolidate political, defence, cultural, economic and trade ties and people-to-people contacts.