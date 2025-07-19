Pakistan, Egypt vow to expand military-to-military relationship

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, while on an official visit to Egypt for the 3rd round of Defence and Security Talks, called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Besides, he met with General Abdel Mageed Ahmed Abdel Mageed Saqr, Minister of Defence and Military Production and Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces, Admiral Osama Mounier Mohamed Rabie, Chairman and Managing Director Suez Canal Authority and Professor Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar.

Discussions focused on bilateral military cooperation, security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional situation. Dignitaries from both sides emphasized upon the shared interest in further strengthening and expanding existing military-to-military relationship in the domains of training, joint military exercises and defence cooperation.

While interacting with Professor Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza highlighted the importance of religious and inter-faith harmony to promote tolerance, inclusivity and address underlying causes of terrorism.

Egyptian dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier upon arrival at Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Egyptian Armed Forces.