Pakistan embassy in Kabul to resume its full visa service today

F.P. Report

KABUL: Pakistan embassy in Kabul will resume full visa services from today (Monday).

This was decided after a meeting between Zahid Nasrullah Khan Ambassador of Pakistan to Kabul and Idrees Zaman, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister.

Mr Zaman assured that the gang operating outside the Pakistan embassy will be immediately busted, full inquiry will be conducted and necessary measure will be put in place to prevent such criminals from operating near and about the embassy premises.

Following the assurance and meeting with the afghan officials, the embassy will resume its consular service from Monday (today).

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the office of Mr. Amrullah Saleh, a Vice Presidential candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections in Afghanistan. Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan fully supports the democratic process in Afghanistan. We stand with our Afghan brothers and sisters in their efforts to restore complete peace in the country through an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process.