Pakistan, energy, NPPs and IPPs

Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually inaugurated the Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Unit-2 (K-2), on Friday. The ceremony was simultaneously held at K-2 NPP, Karachi and in Beijing, China, and marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The plant has a 60-year life expectancy, extendable to a further 20 years. It is designed with higher plant availability and capacity factors and an extended refueling cycle.

After the inauguration of Unit K-2, PAEC will be operating six Nuclear Power Plants in the country. Two of them K-1 & K-2 are in Karachi, while four sited at Chashma, in Mianwali district, named as Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1-4. As per reports, the collective generation capacity of all PAEC operated Nuclear Power Plants was around 1,400 Mega Watts. The inauguration of K-2 with 1100 MW capacity will nearly double these figures. Meanwhile, Karachi NPP Unit-3 (K-3), with a similar capacity is also in the commissioning phase and is expected to start production during first quarter of 2022.

Pakistan had been facing energy shortage since 2000 but the problem shaped into an acute crisis during PPP era in 2008. The PPP cured this problem with rental power plants which could not prove to be effective and resulted in financial loss. PML-N made significant efforts for overcoming energy shortage problem through construction of several Nuclear, Coal and wind power plants in the country. Although, government claimed to resolve the energy crisis in the country, however it became out of reach for the masses and proved to be a stab in the Country’s industry sector because of its higher rates. PTI government recently informed the public that the annual capacity charges payable to IPPs would raise to RS. 15 billion during 2023. Now, the Philosophers of PTI government are going to shut some of the power plants after purchasing those from IPPs to tackle the problem. However, nation is unable to understand such tyrannical theories and bound to suffer this state inflicted burden. Over the last three years, People had witnessed no substantial change in Neya Pakistan, however Country’s Premier makes new prophecy of hope every coming day and public is waiting for 2023, when they would have power to give their verdict.