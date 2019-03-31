Pakistan envoy to India Sohail Mahmood named foreign secretary

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood has been named as the new foreign secretary.

Speaking to media in Multan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that Mahmood will replace Tehmina Janjua, who is retiring on April 16 after serving in the position for two years.

“Sohail Mahmood has been appointed foreign secretary after consultation with the prime minister,” Qureshi said.

Praising Janjua’s work, Qureshi said, that she handled difficult situations in an excellent manner. Janjua is the first woman to become Pakistan’s foreign secretary.

With a vast diplomatic experience under his belt, Mahmood is currently Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India.

He previously served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Turkey. Before that, he served as the ambassador to Thailand and permanent representative to the UNESCP Bangkok for four years till 2013.

Mahmood has also served as political coordinator for Pakistan’s delegation to the UN Security Council before assuming office in Bangkok. He was Additional Foreign Secretary for America at the headquarters before leaving for Thailand.