Pakistan expresses concern over human rights situation in IOK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Spokesperson for the Foreign Office (FO) Aisha Farooqui on Thursday said that Pakistan had deep concerns over the alarming human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

“The international rights bodies should take immediate notice over the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir,” Farooqi told reporters at a regular press briefing on Friday morning.

“India is continuously violating ceasefire agreements signed with Pakistan,” Farooqi added, condemning the violations that have resulted in the loss of innocent lives on the Pakistani side of the border.

“Pakistan will continue to respond befittingly to the Indian aggression. This year alone India has carried out more than 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control with Pakistan,” she said.

The spokesperson also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed for world bodies to grant developing nations debt relief as they dealt with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus sweeping the world.

“Different countries have responded to the call and are also sending Pakistan help to deal with the virus situation. 2200 stranded Pakistanis have been brought back home already,” she informed reporters.

Commenting on the Kashmir situation, she said that the people of occupied Kashmir were facing a severe shortage of food and medicines as a blockade by Indian troops threatened their lives.

“India has been engaged in injustices in Kashmir since August 5 last year. While the world is busy with the virus situation, RSS is implementing a Hindu nationalist agenda in India,” she noted.