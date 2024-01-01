Pakistan expresses concern over incidents of theft, illicit sale of nuclear materials in India

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is gravely concerned at the reports of recurring incidents of theft and illicit sale of nuclear and other radioactive materials in India.

This was stated by Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to a question about Pakistan’s reaction to the arrest of a gang in India with radioactive material.

The Spokesperson said, in the latest incident, a gang of individuals were found in illegal possession of a highly radioactive and toxic substance Californium, worth 100 million dollars in quantity.

She said three incidents of theft of Californium were also reported in 2021. Last month, five individuals with a radioactive device reportedly stolen from Bhabha Atomic Research Center were also found from Dehradun.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said these recurring incidents call into question the measures taken by New Delhi for the safety and security of nuclear and other radioactive material.

She said these incidents also suggest the existence of a black market for sensitive, dual use materials inside India.

The Spokesperson said the international community seeks an earnest disclosure from the Indian authorities as to how a sealed Radioactive Source material, like Californium, was in the possession of the apprehended individuals. It is dangerous for such sensitive material in India to be routinely found in the wrong hands.

The Spokesperson said Pakistan reiterates its call for a thorough investigation of these incidents and for adequate measures to prevent their recurrence.