Pakistan extends ban on Indian aircraft until Aug 23

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft using its airspace, with restrictions now in place until 23 August, according to a new notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The airspace has remained closed to Indian traffic since April 23, when Pakistan initially imposed the ban in response to rising regional tensions. The measure applies to all Indian-registered aircraft, including military and commercial flights.

As per the latest directive, no Indian aircraft will enter or transit through Pakistani airspace for the duration of the extended restriction.