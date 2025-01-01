Pakistan extends ban on Indian flights over its airspace until June 24

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has extended its ban on Indian aircraft flying over its airspace until June 24, 2005, according to a fresh NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority.

As per the latest update, the ban covers all India-registered, owned, operated, or leased aircraft – including military planes.

This means Indian airline and operators are not allowed to fly through Pakistani airspace.

The move comes as a tit-for-tat response after India barred Pakistani flights following the Pehalgam attack.

Tesnion between the two neighbours has been running high ever since.

With no signs of backing down, both sides seem to be digging in their heels, leaving the aviation industry to bear the brunt.