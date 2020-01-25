Pakistan eye to seal three-match T20I series against Bangladesh today

F.P. Report

LAHORE: After winning the first Twenty20 International (T20I) by five wickets, Pakistan are eyeing to seal the three-match series against Bangladesh by winning the second contest on Saturday (today) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore (GSL).

The game is scheduled to begin at 02:00 PM. Spectators in large numbers are expected to witness the encounter at the stadium to cheer the Green Shirts as revival of international cricket continues in Pakistan.

The hosts had defeated Bangladesh in Friday’s opener when clinical Shoaib Malik shined on his comeback and took Pakistan over the line by scoring 58 off 45 while chasing the visitors’ score of 141.

The victory consolidated Pakistan’s chances of hanging on to their world number one ranking in the shortest format. However, if they lose any of the remaining matches – on Saturday and Monday, also in Lahore, Australia will replace them at the top.